Train and truck collide in Welkom, two men injured

Two men were left injured Monday morning when their truck collided with a train while crossing tracks near a mine outside of Welkom in the Free State.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics, along with other services, found the wrecked truck upside down on the tracks in front of the train.

“Upon closer inspection, paramedics found two men trapped inside the truck,” said Meiring.

“Rescue Services had to use specialized equipment to free the men from the vehicle. Once freed, paramedics assessed the men and found that they had sustained moderate injuries.”

They were treated for their injuries before being transported to nearby hospitals by other services.

Local authorities were on the scene and were investigating the cause of the crash.

