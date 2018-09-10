 
menu
South Africa 10.9.2018 01:19 pm

IN PICTURES: Two dead as taxi drivers clash with foreign nationals in Klerksdorp

ANA
A taxi rank. Picture: Nigel Sibanda.

A taxi rank. Picture: Nigel Sibanda.

Police say nine people have been arrested following the deadly violence.

Nine people were arrested on suspicion of murder and public violence following clashes in Klerksdorp, North West police said on Monday.

Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the nine, aged between 22 and 52, were arrested on Sunday after two separate incidents in which two people were killed in Pienaarsdorp, Klerksdorp following a clash between taxi drivers and foreign nationals.

“It is alleged that an unconfirmed number of taxi drivers grouped themselves with the intention to avenge their colleague’s death who they alleged was killed by foreign nationals,” said Mokgwabone.

“According to information available at this stage, reports suggest that later during the day, a 28-year-old Zimbabwean national was allegedly stabbed with a knife in the chest by taxi drivers while at his tuck-shop. He was taken to a hospital, but was certified dead on arrival.”

Before the incident, a group of people suspected to be taxi drivers were seen setting alight hawkers stalls at the taxi rank. Public order police managed to restore order.

The nine suspects arrested for the alleged murder of the Zimbabwean national are expected to appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court tomorrow, September 11 2018. They will also be facing a charge of public violence.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Sexual harassment, xenophobic allegations plague Kaya FM 9.9.2018
Community members go hungry after chasing away foreign shop owners 3.9.2018
Sanco condemns attacks on foreign traders in Soweto 31.8.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.