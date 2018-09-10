IN PICTURES: Two dead as taxi drivers clash with foreign nationals in Klerksdorp

Nine people were arrested on suspicion of murder and public violence following clashes in Klerksdorp, North West police said on Monday.

Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the nine, aged between 22 and 52, were arrested on Sunday after two separate incidents in which two people were killed in Pienaarsdorp, Klerksdorp following a clash between taxi drivers and foreign nationals.

The situation in #Klerksdorp is getting out of hand????????. Innocent life's are lost. @ANCParliament @EFFSouthAfrica @SABCNewsOnline @SAPoliceService please intervene. The taxi drivers and our fellow brother's ????. They killing each other???????? pic.twitter.com/e0XGrg5zti — Bongi (@B0ngiii) September 10, 2018

“It is alleged that an unconfirmed number of taxi drivers grouped themselves with the intention to avenge their colleague’s death who they alleged was killed by foreign nationals,” said Mokgwabone.

“According to information available at this stage, reports suggest that later during the day, a 28-year-old Zimbabwean national was allegedly stabbed with a knife in the chest by taxi drivers while at his tuck-shop. He was taken to a hospital, but was certified dead on arrival.”

Alltag #Südafrika

In #Klerksdorp, North West Provinz, kommt es derzeit zu Unruhen, Brandstiftungen, Übergriffen und Plündungeren, die vornehmlich Nigerianer zum Ziel haben. Hintergrund ist, daß gestern ein Taxifahrer von Nigerianern getötet worden sein soll. pic.twitter.com/JtnKUQf4ki — Frank Reich (@FrankReich9) September 10, 2018

Before the incident, a group of people suspected to be taxi drivers were seen setting alight hawkers stalls at the taxi rank. Public order police managed to restore order.

The nine suspects arrested for the alleged murder of the Zimbabwean national are expected to appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court tomorrow, September 11 2018. They will also be facing a charge of public violence.

