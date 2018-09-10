 
South Africa 10.9.2018 11:26 am

Kathrada foundation slams Gupta family ‘arrogance’

ANA
Ajay and Atul Gupta. File photo

The foundation says the ‘audacity of the Guptas to ask for preferential treatment shows their arrogance’.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation on Monday slammed the Guptas and warned that the “arrogant” family which is at the centre of state capture allegations should not get any “preferential treatment”.

The Guptas, through their local advocate, have suggested participating via video link-up in the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. They are not willing to return to South Africa because they fear being arrested.

Executive Director for the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation Neeshan Balton, said that the “audacity of the Guptas to ask for preferential treatment, despite being so deeply implicated in the state capture process, shows their arrogance”.

“It is something that should raise the ire of all of those who live in this country and respect not only the rule of law but the processes of justice itself.

“We cannot allow the arrogance of members of the Gupta family to make a mockery of the procedure put in place to deal with the mess that they are in part accused of causing.”

Balton said South Africans need to remain guarded – not only against the likes of the Guptas who still seem to believe that they are above the law – but also against those who remain in South Africa and want to continue “destabilising our country for their own aggrandisement”.

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo is this week expected to make a ruling on whether the Guptas will be allowed to testify via video link.

