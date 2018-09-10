 
menu
South Africa 10.9.2018 11:52 am

Egypt lifts suspension on SA fruit and veg imports

ANA
Picture: iStock

Picture: iStock

The decision comes a week after the South African government announced that the listeriosis outbreak was over.

The temporary suspension on South African agricultural imports to Egypt has been lifted, according to a statement released by the Egyptian embassy in Pretoria on Monday.

However, the Egyptian authorities have requested the department of agriculture, forestry and fisheries take the necessary action to ensure that fresh fruit and vegetables exported to Egypt are free of the bacteria that causes listeriosis.

At the beginning of September, the Egyptian authorities suspended the imports following warnings by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Egypt’s decision to lift the restrictions follow South African Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s announcement last week that the listeriosis outbreak was over and that no new cases had been reported in the last three months.

Motsoaledi also said that further investigations were being undertaken to find the cause of the outbreak traced to an Enterprise Food plant while legislative measures would be implemented to ensure food safety and prevent further outbreaks.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Man arrested for having breakfast with female colleague in Saudi Arabia 11.9.2018
Salah wins federation battle as Egypt return 7.9.2018
Egypt begin new coaching era against Niger 4.9.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.