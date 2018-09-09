Three dead, three critically injured in Pretoria car crash

Three people died and three others were seriously injured when two cars collided head-on in Pretoria late on Sunday afternoon, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 responded at 4.18pm to reports of a serious crash on Hans Strijdom Drive in Garsfontein, Pretoria, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

Reports from the scene indicated that two cars were involved in a head-on collision. “Three people tragically died and another three people were left in a serious condition.”

The injured people were treated on the scene and transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further assessment and care, Herbst said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

