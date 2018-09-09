Quick police reaction leads to arrest of alleged armed robber in Kimberley

An alleged armed robber has been arrested in Kimberley soon after a robbery in Jan Kempdorp north of Kimberley, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Northern Cape said on Sunday.

The Kimberley SAPS visible policing unit, with the assistance of Kimberley SAPS detectives, SAPS crime intelligence, and the tactical response (TRT) unit received a call at about 11am on Saturday morning to be on the lookout for a blue BMW allegedly involved in an armed robbery in Jan Kempdorp earlier that morning, Captain Sergio Kock said.

The car was spotted and stopped on the R31, close to the Kalahari Lodge, with the male driver the only occupant.

Police searched the car and found an alleged licensed firearm and “some cash” inside the car. The car was found to have been stolen in Honeydew, Johannesburg in November 2017, he said.

“The 31-year-old male suspect was arrested for his alleged involvement in the armed robbery where a businessman was robbed of a substantial amount of money in the Jan Kempdorp CBD.

“It is alleged that the 73-year-old businessman and his employee were on their way to bank the cash in his Nissan Navarra when they were approached by three men with firearms. The men allegedly fired several shots and fled with the money in the blue BMW that was later found in Kimberley.”

The other male suspects were still at large with the cash. Police charged the 31-year-old suspect with armed robbery, attempted murder, and possession of a suspected stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information should call Detective Constable Stefaans Mangate on 060-963-6397. The suspect was from Soshanguve in Pretoria and would appear in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court soon. The investigation was continuing, Kock said.

– African News Agency (ANA)