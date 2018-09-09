Shack fire claims family of seven in Koster in North West

Seven members of a family have died in a shack fire in Senthumule, in Koster, west of Rustenburg, North West police said on Sunday.

Captain Aafje Botma said the family perished when their shack caught fire in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“On 8 September 2018 at about [1.30am] a report was received that a shack was on fire in Senthumule informal settlement in Koster. The fire department extinguished the fire. It was discovered that seven persons burned to death. It is suspected that a candle was the cause of the fire, since there is no electricity in the area. No foul play is suspected,” she said.

The seven were identified as Boitumelo Mafoko, 48, Debogang Mafoko, 21, Boikanyo Mafoko, 19, Manga Mafoko, 5, Mpopo Mafoko, 3, Koketso Mafoko, 2, and Sanga Mafoko, four-months.

“The scene was attended by the fire detection dog. No traces of combustible products could be traced. The investigation continues,” said Botma. Police had opened an inquest docket for investigation.