Jostling starts to replace Maine as ANCYL leader

The battle to replace outgoing ANC Youth League (ANCYL) president Collen Maine, who is not standing due to his recent elevation to the ANC’s national executive committee and the fact that he’s exceeded the age limit for membership, is set to kick off.

Three candidates, ANCYL NEC member Ndumiso Mokako, league treasurer-general Reggie Nkabinde, and KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo, are vying for the position. Although the nomination process has not officially started, indications were that Mokako has the upper hand.

He is, however, facing a tough challenge from Nkabinde, who, according to reports, is in with a definite shout. Mokako and Sabelo have a friendly agreement not to compete against each other.

One of them will compete for the secretary-general position when the time comes. Sabelo said he would not stand for the president portfolio.

“I don’t think I am ready. My view is that there are leaders who are better positioned and they include Reggie Nkabinde, Ndumiso Mokako, Mlondi Mkhize, Muhammad Khalid Sayed and Vincent Shoba,” Sabelo told The Sowetan.

This implied Sabelo was likely to stand down in favour of Mokako.

As the incumbent secretary-general, Njabulo Nzuza was unlikely to be in the nomination process. Sabelo is most likely to do so, should he stand.

In his campaign message, Mokako promised to “renew the ANCYL, reposition it as a fighting tool in the hands of young people of our country and radicalise it as a militant warrior for economic freedom in our lifetime”.

He criticised the current ANCYL NEC for having left the league a shadow of its former self.

“The incumbent NEC has done great disservice to the efforts to rebuild the ANCYL such that we are ready to accept that our beloved ANCYL is dead,” Mokako said.

One of Mokako’s lobbyists, who preferred to remain anonymous, described him as a young activist who advocated the implementation of the ANC national conference resolutions and inclusion of young people in decision-making structures in the South Africa.

“With the current state of politics and business in South Africa, Ndumiso advocates for the inclusion of women and young people in management and political structures,” said the member.

The Carolina, Mpumalanga-born Mokako formerly served on the National Youth Development Agency board.

His first job was as PA to the Chief Albert Luthuli municipality mayor in Mpumalanga and he later became a director in the provincial department of public works’ roads and transport division. Mokako, who has a BCom degree from the University of Pretoria, is currently auditor-manager at Deloitte South Africa.