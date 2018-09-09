ANC, allies square up over dissolution of North West PEC

African National Congress alliance partners in the Ngaka Modiri Molema region in the North West on Sunday called on the ANC to discipline regional leaders who rejected the ANC national executive committee (NEC) decision to dissolved the North West provincial executive committee (PEC).

“We reject and distance ourselves from this unilateral move by the dissolved PEC masquerading as the four RECs [regional executive committees] to take the ANC to court. We call on the ANC to discipline these culprits,” South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) regional chairperson Khumalo Molefe told a media briefing in Mahikeng.

The briefing was called by Sanco, the South African Communist Party, the ANC Youth League, and the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu).

“These are the very same RECs who failed to provide leadership and oversight over the municipalities, hence the current state of paralysis. Yet they have the courage and nerve to reject the decision of the ANC`s highest decision making organ,” Molefe said.

The ANC NEC dissolved the North West PEC on August 31 and appointed premier Job Mokgoro as convener of the provincial task team (PTT). The PTT members have yet to be named.

On September 4, the four regions – Ngaka Modiri Molema, Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati, and Bojanala – called on the ANC to allow the PEC to finish its term of office.

“We call on the NEC to respect the constitution by allowing the current PEC to complete the remaining six months of their constitutional term of office and ensure that the change of leadership in the province remains the democratic preserve of branches through a conference and not through some factional strongmen flexing their muscles in the NWC [national working committee] or NEC,” the regions said in a joint statement at the time.

Despite the regions stating they respect the authority of the NWC and the NEC, and that they would respect the decisions, they have sent a lawyer’s letter to the ANC threatening court action.

In the letter to ANC secretary general Ace Magushule the regions said the decision to disband the PEC was unlawful and failed to comply with the ANC constitution.

“In this regard the decision is underpinned by several material irregularities. The first of these is that the NEC did not consult with the very branches that elected the PEC, all of whom are branches in good standing. Further, our clients instruct us that the branches are dissatisfied that the relevant elected RECs were not properly consulted in the decision to disband the PEC,” the letter from Mabuza Attorneys said.

Molefe said they were not surprised by the news that some North West leaders were central to the alleged plot to oust President Cyril Ramaposa. “This is exactly what we have been saying to the leadership. We know that part of the plan is to subvert and eventually derail the ANC election machinery from within. As branches we are the human shield to defend the gains of the revolution,” Molefe said.