Man dies, four seriously injured as two cars collide head-on in Durban

One person was killed and four others were seriously injured when two cars collided head-on on Bellair Road in Cato Manor, Durban just before midnight on Saturday, paramedics said.

Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene to find the road closed by the damaged vehicles, Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said on Sunday.

Two vehicles had collided head-on, leaving both drivers trapped in the wreckage. One driver, a man believed to be in his 40s, had sustained major injuries and unfortunately there was nothing more paramedics could do and he was declared dead on the scene.

In the second car four occupants had sustained serious injuries and were stabilised on the scene by advanced life support paramedics before being transported to various Durban hospitals for the further care that they required.

The Durban fire department used the jaws-of-life to cut the drivers free. The road was closed while the scene was being cleared. At this stage the cause of the crash was unknown, but police were investigating, Jamieson said.

– African News Agency (ANA)