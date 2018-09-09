 
South Africa 9.9.2018 01:12 pm

One killed, 17 injured in KZN minibus taxi and bakkie crash

ANA
The accident scene. Image: Rescue Care

A minibus taxi and a bakkie collided head-on before the taxi veered off the road in Durban on Saturday afternoon.

A man died and 17 other people were injured when a minibus taxi and a bakkie collided head-on on Inanda Road, just past the Waterfall Centre in Durban late on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.

Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene at about 5pm to find multiple ambulances in attendance, Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said on Sunday.

A minibus taxi and a bakkie had collided head-on before the taxi veered off the road. “Unfortunately, one person had sustained major injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do and he was declared deceased on the scene.”

A further 17 people had sustained various injuries and were stabilised on the scene before being transported to various Durban hospitals for the further care that they required. At this stage, the events leading up to the collision were unknown, Jamieson said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

