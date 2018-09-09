 
South Africa 9.9.2018 01:03 pm

Death of KZN police officer condemned by top cop

ANA
Operation Fiela II was composed of various police units being the Crime Intelligent, Detectives, the Public Order Police, the VIS, K9, Boarder Policing and the Crime Prevention from all levels of command. Photos: SAPS

KZN SAPS are mourning the death of yet another police officer, who allegedly died at the hands of her partner in an ‘unnecessary and tragic manner’.

KwaZulu-Natal acting police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has condemned the latest killing of a KwaZulu-Natal police officer.

“We are angered and disturbed by the news that a sergeant from Mandeni police station was killed [allegedly] by her partner while she was off duty,” Mkhwanazi said on Sunday

“The South African Police Service [SAPS] has been robbed of yet another foot soldier in such an unnecessary and tragic manner. We extended our deepest condolences to her family and colleagues who are understandably still shocked. Our employee health and wellness officials will render the necessary support to them during this unfortunate period,” he said.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesman Brigadier Jay Naicker said it was alleged that the policewoman was shot by her partner at Bhidla section in Sundumbili after a domestic dispute at about 5.30pm on Saturday afternoon.

She sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and died at the scene. She had been identified as Sergeant Nonhlanhla Lindiwe Mazibuko, 40.

The 43-year-old suspect later handed himself over to police and would appear in court soon. A firearm suspected to be used in the commission of crime was also seized by police. Police at Sundumbili were investigating a case of murder, Naicker said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

