Motorist allegedly stabbed by car guard for refusing to move car 

A so-called “car guard” has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a man who refused to move his car from where he had just parked in Johannesburg Central, Gauteng police said on Sunday.

Johannesburg Central police arrested a 26-year old man for assault with intention to do grievous bodily harm at the corner of Kruis and Main streets on Saturday afternoon, Captain Xoli Mbele said.

“It is alleged that [the] suspect stabbed a 35-year-old male in the above mentioned streets. [The] victim parked his car and a car guard told him to remove his car [from] there; [the] driver refused and the suspect crossed the street to fetch a knife.”

He returned and stabbed the driver in the upper body. A security guard came to the man’s rescue and apprehended the suspect. The knife used in the stabbing was recovered. An investigation was under way and the suspect would appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Mbele urged car guards to refrain from forcing motorists to pay for parking their vehicles. “To the motorists, if you experience a situation where you are forced to pay the car guards, inform the police. Motorists must give if they are willing, not by force,” Mbele said.

