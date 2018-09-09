Whistle-blower sheds light on allegedly corrupt Bosasa dealings

Controversial facilities management company Bosasa has been found to have installed high-tech security systems in the homes of a long list of high-profile ministers and politicians, City Press reports. This comes after receiving information from a whistle-blower claiming that the installations served as favours to politicians.

Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations, has reportedly installed security systems including CCTV cameras, alarm systems and electric fencing for ministers Gwede Mantashe, Nomvula Mokonyane, and deputy minister Thabang Makwetla. Mantashe and Mokonyane neither confirmed or denied dealings with Bosasa, but Makwetla confirmed that Bosasa had installed security measures at his home.

In addition, Makwetla said he insisted with Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson to charge for the installations, but alleged that Watson refused his request.

Bosasa had secured contracts with several government departments worth over R10 billion, including with the department of correctional services.

Other recipients include former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni, Passenger Rail Agency of SA acting procurement manager Mbulelo Gingcana, former prisons boss Linda Mti and ANC MP Vincent Smith, as reported by News24.

The Democratic Alliance said earlier this week it is committed to reporting Smith, an ANC MP and newly selected chairperson of parliament’s justice and correctional services portfolio committee, to parliament’s ethics committee following a report that he allegedly received at least R670 000 from Bosasa over the past three years.

Smith said the R670 000 were loans from former Bosasa CEO Angelo Agrizzi, who has since vehemently denied any loan allegations.

Smith also said he paid for the upgrades himself, but disclosed he had taken R615 000 in loans from Watson over two years. These were for his daughter’s university tuition, Smith claimed.

Smith said his interest in the company had been “fully declared” in the register of members’ interests in parliament. He did not say whether he declared the loans. Nor did he reveal the repayment terms.

He has stepped aside – after consulting his ANC colleagues in the wake of reports about the relationship with Bosasa.

These findings form part of an affidavit received, which also confirmed Smith’s involvement. The installations were branded “Special Projects”, and were approved by Watson.

The whistle-blower further alleged that accounts detailing the exorbitant amount of money spent on the installations would be opened as cash accounts, so as not to reflect the transactions on the books.

