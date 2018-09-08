One dead, many injured in Durban minibus taxi and car crash

A man died and several other people were injured when a minibus taxi and a car collided in Crestholme in Durban late on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 responded at about 5pm to reports of a serious collision on Inanda Road in Crestholme, Durban, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

According to reports from the scene, a bakkie and a minibus taxi were involved in a collision. “Sadly an adult male was declared deceased on the scene and multiple people from the minibus taxi sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. A rescue technician had to use the jaws-of-life to free the driver of the taxi.”

All the patients were treated on the scene and transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment. All necessary authorities were on the scene to investigate, Herbst said.

