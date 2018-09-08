Two men arrested for allegedly robbing Cape Town business

Two alleged armed robbers were arrested after they were spotted running away from the scene of a crime in Lwandle in Strand, Cape Town, Western Cape police said on Saturday.

“Our efforts to protect the community of the Western Cape against ruthless criminals resulted in the arrest of two armed suspects late last night [Friday],” Lt-Col Andrè Traut said.

It was believed that a group of five suspects robbed a business in Asanda village in Lwandle and fled with cash, cigarettes and cellphones. Members of the SAPS crime prevention unit reacted to the complaint and spotted the fleeing suspects.

They were followed to Harare in Khayelitsha, where two of the men were arrested and three firearms without serial numbers were confiscated. Their vehicle, a Toyota LDV, stolen cash and five cellphones were also seized. Three suspects managed to evade arrest and were being sought.

The two arrested suspects, aged 35 and 44, were expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Monday, Traut said.

– African News Agency (ANA)