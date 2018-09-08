Toddler among ten injured in Bloem bakkie crash

Ten people, including a two-year-old toddler, were injured when two bakkies collided at the Aliwal and Harrismith roads intersection in Bloemfontein late on Friday afternoon, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at about 5.10pm to find the two bakkies in the middle of the busy road, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

“Several people were found scattered around the scene. Paramedics began to assess the patients while the local authorities closed off the road. Assessments showed that a two-year-old girl had sustained serious injuries while nine other adults had sustained moderate injuries.”

Paramedics treated the patients for their injuries and thereafter transported them to nearby hospitals for further treatment. It was understood that a number of workers had been on the back of one of the bakkies at the time of the collision, Meiring said.

– African News Agency (ANA)