Special needs pupil killed outside Eastern Cape school

Investigations are underway following the death of a 10-year-old death of a pupil outside Vukuzenzele Special School in the Eastern Cape, reports News24.

The pupil, who was in Grade R and had a speech impediment, was allegedly killed on Thursday.

Initial reports claimed that the pupil was strangled outside the special needs school, but department spokesperson Mali Mtima disputed these claims.

Mtima said that the learner had died in an accident on Thursday, shortly after leaving the premises in a school bus.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of death.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android