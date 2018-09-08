 
South Africa 8.9.2018 07:50 am

Special needs pupil killed outside Eastern Cape school

Citizen reporter
Vukuzenzele Special School pupils join other special needs learners to celebrate Disability Rights Awareness Day in December last year. Image: Facebook/ECDOE page

A special needs pupil was killed outside Vukuzenzele Special School in the Eastern Cape. Initial claims that he was strangled death is being disputed by the education department.

Investigations are underway following the death of a 10-year-old death of a pupil outside Vukuzenzele Special School in the Eastern Cape, reports News24.

The pupil, who was in Grade R and had a speech impediment, was allegedly killed on Thursday.

Initial reports claimed that the pupil was strangled outside the special needs school, but department spokesperson Mali Mtima disputed these claims.

Mtima said that the learner had died in an accident on Thursday, shortly after leaving the premises in a school bus.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of death.

