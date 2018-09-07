Wife in East London court for alleged murder of her husband

Murder-accused Bulelwa Ndudula appeared in the East London High Court on Friday in connection with the 2016 murder of her husband Sakhekile Ndudula.

She allegedly shot her husband – who was Eastern Cape social development chief of staff – eight times in the upper body at their Cambridge West home. He later died in hospital on the same day.

The court heard at a previous appearance that one of the alleged murder motives was jealousy and that there were cellphone messages as evidence.

The 40-year-old primary school teacher, who is still out on bail, was granted bail by the Grahamstown High Court in December 2016.

During her trial, she confessed that her marriage was falling apart.

“He would leave me all alone in this house and come back after several days whenever he pleases,” said Ndudula.

Ndudula said she has two children with the deceased that are both at university.

“They are not taking the passing of their father well and I’m worried that this could interfere with their studies,” Ndudula said.

State Advocate Sakhumzi Mtsila said Ndudula had been lying to the court with contradictory statements.

“Based on what you have been telling the court, it is evident that you are lying, you told the court that the shooting happened in the garage but police found bullet cartridges in the house,” said Mtsila.

“You said you didn’t want to attract danger and that is your reason for not screaming for help, but you immediately went to open the garage door when you heard the shots go off and that shows that you weren’t afraid of anything.”

Defence Advocate Mike Maseti said his client was being victimised by the State and that the State has failed to produce evidence that links his client to the murder.

The case was postponed to October 8.

– African News Agency (ANA)

