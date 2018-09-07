 
South Africa 7.9.2018 05:13 pm

NFP urges motorists to drive cautiously to Umkhosi woMhlanba

ANA
File photo of maidens dancing and celebrating their purity during the annual reed dance ceremony at the Enyokeni royal residence in Nongoma. Picture: ANA

Umkhosi woMhlanga, being held this weekend, discourages girls and young women from engaging in sexual activities until they are married. 

The National Freedom Party (NFP) in KwaZulu Natal today urged motorist traveling to Umkhosi woMhlanga – also known as the reed dance ceremony – taking place at KwaNongoma to respect and obey the rules of the road and to ensure that the safety of maidens remains a priority.

“We have seen over the past years thousands of young girls participating in this event, which demonstrates the significance of this event. This event contributes a lot to the economy of KwaZulu-Natal province and it has shown a massive support globally,” said NFP spokesperson Vikizitha Mlotshwa.

“The NFP calls on the central government and on basic education to show its support through emphasising abstinence rather than the distribution of condoms …”

He said his party was fully behind the practice of virginity testing, a practice that has been criticised by rights bodies as being at odds with the Children’s Act.

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

