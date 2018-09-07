Tshwane says Hammanskraal water safe to drink, withdraws tankers

Following violent protests over the poor quality quality of drinking water in Hammanskraal, the City of Tshwane today said the water supply has improved and it has withdrawn water tankers from the area.

“The quality of drinking water in Hammanskraal and surrounding areas has improved and no longer has an odour and a brown colour, following reports of suspected cholera contamination in the area around June this year. The city had resorted to supplying water through tankers even though the reports were dismissed after tests proved that there was no trace of cholera in the water,” the city said in a statement.

“As a result, the City of Tshwane will as of 07 September 2018 withdraw the water tankers that were supplying residents in the area with drinking water. The water provision will go back to the normal pipeline supply.”

Angry residents launched a series of violent protests demanding clean drinking water. A meeting between the residents’ forum and City of Tshwane officials followed, but did not bear any fruit as residents demanded to meet with Mayor Solly Msimanga .

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) intervened in the “dirty water” saga two months ago after residents laid complaints with the commission over unsafe drinking water.

The commission then took a site visit to Hammanskraal to check on the water supply before proclaiming that there was a “prima facie violation” of the residents’ rights to clean drinking water.

A meeting was held with city officials and the provincial water and sanitation department at SAHRC head office in Johannesburg, where officials promised to speed up the upgrading of Temba water purification plant and restore clean water supply.

– African News Agency (ANA)

