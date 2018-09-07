Parliament calls on employers to comply with health and safety regulations

The chairperson of the portfolio committee on labour Lemias Mashile has called on employers to take steps that ensure a compliance with health and safety standards.

This came after the two tragic incidents in Cape Town and Johannesburg this week highlighting the urgent need for steps to review safety measures within work environments to safeguard workers.

An explosion at a munitions factory, Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM), in Macassar, Western Cape‚ left at least eight people dead on Monday, while three firefighters died on Wednesday while trying to battle the blaze that erupted at provincial government offices in Johannesburg.

Mashile said the department of labour, through labour inspectors, must be at the forefront of ensuring high levels of safety standards and that employees must also report unsafe workplaces at all times.

“It is of utmost importance that government departments undertake a comprehensive review of buildings they own and inhabit to ensure that they comply with safety standards, as custodians of these standards,” Mashile said.

“Above all, a comprehensive investigation must be undertaken to get to the root cause of the fire in Johannesburg and preventative measures must be put in place to avert such incidents from occurring again.”

Meanwhile, the DA said on Friday that reports on safety hazards at the Bank of Lisbon building, where the provincial department offices went up in flames, were not acted on because an occupational health and safety committee was only set up in the second quarter of this year.

The 23-storey building which houses the province’s departments of health, human settlements, and cooperative governance caught fire on Wednesday and was extinguished on Thursday night.

One firefighter fell to his death while two others died while battling the blaze. The three have been named as Simphiwe Moropane, 28; Mduduzi Ndlovu, 40; and Kathutshelo Muedi, 37. At least 13 officials from the department of health were hospitalised and treated for smoke inhalation, but have since been discharged.

DA spokesperson on health Jack Bloom said a meeting of the Gauteng Legislature’s health committee held on Thursday revealed that former Gauteng MEC for health Qedani Mahlangu failed to ensure that there was an occupational health and safety committee for the Bank of Lisbon building.

It took more than a year for current health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa to get it set up only a few months ago, Bloom said.

“An occupational health and safety committee is required to be set up in terms of Section 19 of the Occupational Health and Safety Act, so the department was in breach of safety legislation for five years, including the whole period when Qedani Mahlangu was Health MEC from May 2014 to January 2017,” he added.

The occupational health and safety committee had only two meetings this year and did not receive the recent report from the department of infrastructure development that indicated the building was only 21% compliant with safety standards.

“The lack of a functioning occupational health and safety committee in the past few years can be seen as a major contributor to the tragic fire in which three firefighters died,” said Bloom.

The Thursday meeting also revealed that there was a tender last year to relocate health officials from the building, but it was cancelled by the department of infrastructure development “for various reasons”.

The Gauteng government on Friday moved to establish a high-level steering committee to centralise the safety function for all buildings accommodating government employees. The immediate priority for the committee will be to oversee the evacuation of officials from non-compliant buildings and temporarily relocate them to suitable ones.

The committee will be chaired by MEC for the department of infrastructure development Jacob Mamabolo.

Mamabolo admitted on Wednesday that the building, among eight owned by the government in Joburg, was only 21% compliant against the norm of 85% in terms of safety rules, and contravened the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

He said the workers would ultimately be accommodated within the Kopanong precinct, a R16 billion inner-city rejuvenation programme which will also inject investment into all government-owned government buildings through a public-private partnership.

