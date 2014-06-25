 
South Africa 25.6.2014 06:00 am

‘House of horrors’ mom in the dock

Pheladi Sethusa
FILE PICUTRE: The wife of the man dubbed the 'Springs Monster' stands in the dock at the Springs Magistrate's Court yesterday. The woman is facing charges similar to her husband. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

An East Rand mother of the five children who were held in captivity and abused by their father for several years has been arrested and appeared in court for the first time yesterday.

Magistrate Roy le Roux named the woman as the second accused in the Springs “house of horrors” case, in which the father has been charged with attempted murder, assault and child abuse.

The 36-year-old woman was arrested on Monday afternoon and appeared in the Springs Magistrate’s Court yesterday morning on charges of attempted murder, child abuse, assault and defeating the ends of justice.

She cannot be named to protect the identity of the children.

The disheveled woman stood in the dock for no longer than five minutes. Prosecuting attorney Gcobani Lungu requested that her formal bail hearing be held on July 1. Le Roux agreed to postpone the case until that date.

The mother will remain in custody until her bail hearing. Her husband also remains in custody after his bail application was denied last Thurday and his case postponed until July 25.

A criminal law expert says the arrest of the woman may interfere with both cases.

“It will be difficult to use her as a State witness if she is also the victim,” Professor Dan van der Merwe told The Citizen.

“The only way I see this working is if the State has strong independent evidence,” he said.

A family member who did not want to be named said the arrest came as a surprise, especially on “top of everything else” that was happening to the family.

The husband was arrested after his wife alleged she and her five children had been held captive by him in their home.

The case first came to light when the man’s 11-year-old son escaped and made contact with neighbours.

A woman wearing a t-shirt aginst child abuse waits in court for the appearnace of the wife of the man dubbed as the "Springs Monster" at the Springs Magistrate's court in Springs, 24 June 2014. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Maria Potgieter, who was also in court, was less sympathetic. She wore a white T-shirt on which she had written “Stop child abuse, it’s God’s child” in bold blue block letters.

“Too many children are getting abused these days and it must stop,” she said.

