‘House of horrors’ mom in the dock

Magistrate Roy le Roux named the woman as the second accused in the Springs “house of horrors” case, in which the father has been charged with attempted murder, assault and child abuse.

The 36-year-old woman was arrested on Monday afternoon and appeared in the Springs Magistrate’s Court yesterday morning on charges of attempted murder, child abuse, assault and defeating the ends of justice.

She cannot be named to protect the identity of the children.

The disheveled woman stood in the dock for no longer than five minutes. Prosecuting attorney Gcobani Lungu requested that her formal bail hearing be held on July 1. Le Roux agreed to postpone the case until that date.

The mother will remain in custody until her bail hearing. Her husband also remains in custody after his bail application was denied last Thurday and his case postponed until July 25.

A criminal law expert says the arrest of the woman may interfere with both cases.

“It will be difficult to use her as a State witness if she is also the victim,” Professor Dan van der Merwe told The Citizen.

“The only way I see this working is if the State has strong independent evidence,” he said.

A family member who did not want to be named said the arrest came as a surprise, especially on “top of everything else” that was happening to the family.

The husband was arrested after his wife alleged she and her five children had been held captive by him in their home.

The case first came to light when the man’s 11-year-old son escaped and made contact with neighbours.

Maria Potgieter, who was also in court, was less sympathetic. She wore a white T-shirt on which she had written “Stop child abuse, it’s God’s child” in bold blue block letters.

“Too many children are getting abused these days and it must stop,” she said.