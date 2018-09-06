 
South Africa 6.9.2018 11:01 pm

‘My life will never be the same’ – Soweto looting violence victim

Bongani, who was shot in the leg during the looting, trying to hold back tears. Picture: ANA

A man, who only identified himself as Bongani, is asking for protection as he continues to feel unsafe after being shot in the leg.

“I don’t want to see these Somalians again they have messed up my life,” says one of the victims who was shot in the leg during the looting of foreign-owned shops in White City, Soweto.

Last week, protests led to a violent looting spree in the area which claimed two lives and resulted in multiple injuries.

The community claimed that the foreign shop owners were selling expired and fake goods.

A man, who only identified himself as Bongani, was admitted to hospital after the incident and he was discharged on Tuesday after undergoing two operations.

“Every time I’m talking about this incident I feel so much pain, I still have flashbacks of what happened that day,” said Bongani, trying to hold back tears.

“My life will never be the same again.”

He said that he was not the part of the looting, he was sent by his parents to his aunt’s house.

Bongani asked for protection as he continued to feel unsafe.

“We are living in fear…”

He asked the African National Congress (ANC) to intervene in the safety and security of residents.

The ANC’s elections head Fikile Mbalula in Thursday visited the community and the families of those who were injured and died during the violence.

Mbalula urged the community not to take law into their own hands.

He was accompanied by Gauteng economic development member of the executive council (MEC) Lebogang Maile‚ ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe and other regional and local party leaders.

“We need to address this issue because most of the people who are trading here, most are illegal. They don’t have permits. But they have cheap goods. The state must then deal with those people‚” said Mbalula.

African News Agency (ANA)

