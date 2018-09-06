Missing Ryan Meyer of East London has been found unharmed

It was hugs all round when Ryan Meyer, 34, who went missing, was found by police in Cofimvaba in the Eastern Cape today.

Meyer, who has down syndrome, went missing on Wednesday after his father, Warrant Officer Floyd Meyer, was busy at a tyre fitment centre in Cambridge Street in East London.

His father’s Blue Mazda 3 was parked outside the shop when an unknown male got into Meyer’s vehicle and drove off. Ryan was in the vehicle at the time.

Police spokeswoman Hazel Mqala said a policeman who had just completed night shift saw a person near Cofimvaba Hospital.

“He stopped his vehicle and noticed that the person resembled Ryan Meyer who was reported missing.”

Ryan was cold and soaked from the rain and the policeman immediately took him to the hospital where he was examined, Mqala said. The policeman then contacted his station commander and informed him that Ryan was at the hospital.

“On arrival at the hospital the station commander met a very happy Ryan who continued giving hugs. The management of SAPS express their sincere appreciation to the community for their involvement in tracing Ryan.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

