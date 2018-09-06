WATCH: Gauteng education officials barred from entering ‘illegal’ school

Officials from the Gauteng department of education were on Thursday denied entry at a private school they intended to shut down for operating illegally.

A government delegation led by Tshwane South district director Hilda Kekana unsuccessfully negotiated with those who ran the Centauri Dual Medium Private High School in Centurion.

A woman inside the premises shouted at education officials and journalists, before rushing back into the house: “This is a private property. No one is entering. I have spoken to national intelligence. You take a picture …”

The owner of the school refuses to open the gates saying it is private property @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/CinhVrHBWu — Yoliswa Sobuwa (@YoliswaSobuwa) September 6, 2018

The education officials then went to the Wierdabrug police station, to open a case of a school illegally operating.

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the operational registration of the school was withdrawn by the provincial department in April 2018 for non-adherence to the post-registration requirements.

“However, the school ignored the correspondence and continued to operate,” said Mabona.

“Among others, the school contravened the curriculum policy, multi-grade teaching is a norm, disregard of assessment and examination processes, utilization of unqualified teachers without Sace (South African Council for Educators) certificates, a timetable not CAPS complaint, and learner tasks not CAPS complaint.”

