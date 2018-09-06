 
South Africa 6.9.2018 12:23 pm

Sanco worried about workplace safety after Joburg fire and Denel explosion

ANA
The scene of a fire in the Gauteng Department of Health and the Department of Human Settlements building on Sauer street in the Johannesburg CBD, 5 September 2018. The fire broke out on the top floors of the building and spread fast, a fire fighter fell to their death and two others died in the blaze. The police helicopter rescued some stranded firfighters from the roof during the operation. Picture: Neil McCartney

The organisation says investigations into both incidents must be speedily concluded and if negligence is found, people must be held accountable.

The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) on Thursday said it was worried about workplace safety after two incidents claimed the lives of eleven people this week.

“We are saddened by the loss of lives and wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the families and colleagues of those that lost their loved ones in the tragedies,” said Sanco spokesperson Jabu Mahlangu.

In the latest incident, three firefighters died while responding to a fire at a building housing two government departments in the Johannesburg CBD.

The government has admitted that the building did not comply with the stipulations of occupation, health and safety regulations.

On Monday, eight workers died in an explosion at the Rheinmetall Denel Munition depot in Somerset West, outside Cape Town.

Mahlangu said investigations into both incidents must be speedily concluded and if negligence is found, people must be held accountable.

