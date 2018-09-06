End not yet in sight for gold wage negotiations

Wage negotiations between three workers unions and South African gold producers will continue next week after parties failed to reach an agreement once again on Wednesday during the sixth round of negotiations, companies have said.

Talks between AngloGold Ashanti and Sibanye-Stillwater, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), as well as Solidarity and Uasa resumed on Wednesday where parties continued to engage in bilateral discussions as companies said good progress was made.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) pulled out and declared a dispute.

Unions have rejected the revised three-year wage offers of up to 7.2% salary increases made by South African gold producers. They were demanding a R9 500 salary for above-surface employees and R10 500 for entry-level underground staff as well as a housing allowance of R5 000.

Gold producers AngloGold Ashanti, Harmony, Sibanye-Stillwater, and Village Main Reef tabled offers ranging from 6% to 7.2% for category four underground employees, and 3.5% and 4.5 % increases for miners, artisans, and officials.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.