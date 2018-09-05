Tshwane metro police impound 215 taxis in traffic blitz

An ongoing anti-traffic violation operation around Pretoria has led to the impounding of 215 taxis for a range of violations, Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said today.

“The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD), together with other law enforcement agencies, has been conducting taxi operations since 2 August. This is a response to various complaints about taxis throughout Tshwane that contravene most traffic laws,” said Mahamba.

“A total of 215 taxis have been impounded since the beginning of the operation. Of these, 50 were impounded on 4 and 5 September during an operation in Pretoria West. Most of the taxi drivers were found to have no documents such as driving permits and driver’s licences, and some of the vehicles were not roadworthy.”

Mahamba said the operations will continue to be conducted throughout the capital city “in order to fight unlawfulness on the roads, especially by taxi drivers”.

– African News Agency (ANA)

