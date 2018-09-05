‘Sunflower murder’ accused denies throwing Mosweu from bakkie

Phillip Schutte, accused of killing Matlhomola Mosweu in Coligny, today denied that he threw the 16-year-old out of a moving bakkie, while testifying in the North West High Court, sitting in Mahikeng.

“I cannot comment. It did not happen,” Schutte told the court, while responding to Prosecutor Moeketsi Moeketsi’s question that a State witness testified that he saw him throwing Mosweu out of a moving bakkie.

Schutte told the court that the teenager jumped from the bakkie, admitting that he did not see him jumping.

He explained that he saw movement in the left mirror of the vehicle and when he realised that Mosweu was no longer on bakkie’s back, he concluded that he had jumped. He explained that the incident happened in a split second and that the only logical conclusion he could draw was that the teenager jumped.

Schutte, 34 and Pieter Doorewaard, 27, are accused of killing Mosweu at a farm near Coligny. The State alleges that they assaulted Mosweu and threw him from a moving bakkie on April 20, 2017 at Rietvlei farm near Coligny after accusing him of stealing sunflowers from their employer Pieter Karsten’s sunflower plantation. Karsten is Doorewaard’s uncle.

The pair maintained that Mosweu was not pushed, but jumped.

Schutte told the court that Mosweu was still alive after he allegedly jumped from the bakkie while they were driving to the police station.

They said they left two people to look after Mosweu while they went to seek help at the police station.

Moeketsi asked him why he did not remain at the scene to look after Mosweu while Doorewaard went to the police station.

Schutte replied that he wanted to explain what happened to the police as it was him who saw movement in the dust.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.