Man on the run after opening fire, killing one outside Khayelitsha court

Cape Town police have confirmed that a man was shot dead outside the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said the incident happened at around 9.20 am.

The identity of the victim or whether he was a gangster was not confirmed.

“It is alleged that two other persons were injured during the incident and had left the scene to seek medical assistance. The unknown suspect fled and is yet to be arrested,” Traut said.

