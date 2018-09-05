WATCH: Joburg glue factory goes up in flames

Nana Radebe, the spokesperson for emergency management services at the City of Johannesburg, said that firefighters were on scene at a glue factory which caught fire in Kya Sands near Lanseria on Wednesday morning

Radebe said firefighters had contained the fire which broke out just before 5.30am.

Some footage from the Kya Sands Fire. pic.twitter.com/6sGCNlWnWU — Automatic Sprinkler Inspection Bureau (@ASIBinspect) September 5, 2018

“Luckily there were no injuries. We have dispatched three fire engines and 20 firefighters,” said Radebe, adding that there would be an investigation into the cause.

Images and footage of raging fire from the burning factory trended on social media, with some people speculating that the fire could be linked to a protest in Kya Sands, which is prone to demonstrations over poor services.

