Cape St Francis homeowner shoots suspect during house robbery

Cape St Francis police are investigating a case of house robbery and attempted murder after a homeowner shot and wounded a house robbery suspect during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Majola Nkohli, said it was alleged at around 02:45 five men armed with crowbars and knives forced open the lounge window of a house in Waratah Avenue, Cape St Francis.

Nkohli said the couple inside the house was attacked. He said during a scuffle the homeowner managed to get his licensed firearm.

“He shot and wounded one of the suspects. The other four suspects fled the scene, and [the] wounded suspect ran a short distance but fell near the driveway.”

At the scene, police recovered a crowbar, cable ties and two stolen cell phones, one of which was in possession of the suspect.

The homeowner sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

His wife was unharmed during the incident.

The injured suspect, 26, was taken to hospital and placed under police guard.

Police are on a manhunt for the other four suspects, who managed to flee the scene.

