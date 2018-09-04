KZN ANC dissolves regional task team in Moses Mabhida

The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has announced it dissolved the Regional Task Team (RTT) for the Moses Mabhida region, which was supposed to hold an elective conference in Pietermaritzburg last week.

The dissolution of the interim structure was taken at a provincial executive committee meeting held on Monday in Durban, provincial spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said.

She said that the region’s failure to hold the conference had presented a challenge to the ruling part in the province as there was an instruction that regions and provinces should hold elective gatherings before the end of August.

Unlike in Moses Mabhida, ANC members from the Harry Gwala Region in southern KZN were able to hold their elective conference and beat the August deadline

“There is a standing [national executive committee] NEC resolution that conferences should meet the 31 August 2018 deadline, and any other matters regarding electing new leadership should be attended to after the 2019 general elections,” said Simelane-Zulu.

The RTT was set up in July after the interim provincial leadership sought to bring together the opposing factions, as part of a move to avoid court challenges from unsatisfied members.

The RTT has been surrounded by rumours of a stand-off from members of the two factions aligned to former president Jacob Zuma and those supporting current president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Simelane-Zulu said the provincial leadership would be meeting with branches from Moses Mabhida Region on a yet to be named date and venue.

“We would want to consult with branches in order to see what could be the way forward following the decision to dissolve the RTT.”

The battle for control between the two factions has reached municipal levels where disagreements have seen some council and committee meetings boycotted by councillors from both factions.

The Moses Mabhida region is regarded as one of the strategic points, especially as it is the provincial seat of government.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.