DA calls for urgent probe into Selby train collision

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng called for an urgent investigation into the cause of the collision between two trains today that left more than 100 people injured.

Two trains collided at Eloff Extension in Selby, Johannesburg.

DA Gauteng roads and transport spokesperson Fred Nel said Gauteng Roads and Transport member of the executive council (MEC), Ismail Vadi. must liaise with his national counterpart, Transport Minister Blade Nzimande to launch an investigation into this serious safety issue.

“The DA notes will concern the safety of passengers on Metrorail trains as numerous accidents have been reported yet the government has done nothing to ensure the safety of passengers. It is clear that there is little urgency on this matter by the failing [African National Congress] ANC government,” said Nel.

Nel said the party wishes a speedy recovery to the injured passengers.

Meanwhile, Vadi has also wished a speedy recovery to commuters who were injured when the two Metrorail trains collided.

Metrorail train 9708 travelling from Faraday towards New Canada was said to have collided head-on with a Naledi-Jikeleza Train 9949 at around 7am. The collision took place while trains were manually authorised in the section due to the signalling upgrade currently underway.

“We are deeply shocked by this accident and would take this opportunity to wish those who were injured a speedy recovery. We are calling on Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa together with the Railway Safety Regulator to look at this matter further and undertake urgent measures to improve commuters’ safety,” Vadi said.

At least 112 commuters sustained minor injuries with seven sustaining serious but not critical injuries.

The injured were currently receiving medical attention at various hospitals. Four of the train crew members were also receiving medical assessments and will receive psychological support.

– African News Agency (ANA)

