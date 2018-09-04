KFC assault case postponed to October

The case against five men accused of assaulting a couple last year at a KFC drive-through in Montana, Pretoria, has been postponed as the defence is still waiting for the State to provide it with further particulars.

Advocate Nols Nolte, defence lawyer for three of the accused, told the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court that he had requested more details from the State and said while he had received the docket, questions still needed to be answered.

The matter was postponed to October 23.

A video taken with a cellphone went viral on social media, showing the five accused verbally and physically assaulting Jacob and Dudu Sono on August 3 at a KFC outlet in Montana.

Marius Harding, Stephan Nel, DJ van Rooyen, Ockert Muller and Joshua Scholtz are facing charges of attempted murder, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, and pointing a firearm.

Four of the accused have been released on bail while Harding was denied bail. Harding was arrested in 2014 on charges of assault and crimen injuria for allegedly assaulting three petrol pump attendants and using racial slurs at a garage in Petrus Steyn, Free State.

He is also facing a charge of fraud in a separate case in KwaZulu-Natal.

– African News Agency (ANA)

