Mazibuye African Congress wants to destabilise ANC, says Sanco

The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in North West said on Tuesday the ANC and its alliance must not be distracted by the formation of the rival Mazibuye African Congress (MAC).

“The masterminds behind the party [MAC] have no interest whatsoever in the development of our communities or serving them,” said Sanco provincial chairperson Paul Sebegoe.

He described the formation of the KZN-based MAC as an attempt to destabilise the ANC in the run-up to the 2019 elections.

“The masses of our people will only respect the ANC and vote for it if it acts decisively against corrupt leaders. A fightback strategy that is backed by the threat of a non-existent party will only undermine the renewed hope that our people have in their glorious movement.”

He said those that have been associated with MAC thus far were power mongers who have used their positions to enrich themselves, their families, and their friends.

“The masses of people will not be swayed by empty rhetoric or fraudsters who are trying to rebrand themselves.”

Sebegoe said ANC leaders who have shared platforms with MAC leaders and have claimed to support their formation must clarify their position.

“The North West province is not a playground for non-entities. We will intensify our efforts for an ANC election victory and win the elections at street level.”

MAC on Monday told journalists in Marikana that former North West premier and ANC provincial chairperson Supra Mahumapelo supported their radical economic transformation programme.

MAC general secretary Romeo Matjila said Mahumapelo supported their programme because they were championing the programme he advocated.

He said Mahumapelo associated himself with radical economic transformation and they believed he had a lot to offer.

The party was formed on July 14 and has quickly made inroads in all nine provinces. The provinces with the most traction include KwaZulu-Natal, the North West, Limpopo and the Eastern Cape.

