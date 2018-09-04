Four men arrested for possession of unlicensed guns

Four men are expected to appear in the Grahamstown Magistrate’s Court later this week after they were caught in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said members of the Joza crime prevention unit were on duty on Monday when they noticed a Polo Sedan parked alongside the N2.

Govender said the four male occupants appeared to be nervous. The police officers became suspicious and searched the men and the vehicle.

Police discovered two nine millimetre pistols and a toy air pistol. The four men, in their mid-thirties, were arrested and face charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Govender said forensic procedures will be undertaken on the seized firearms.