ANC KZN condemns fatal shooting of its leader

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has condemned what it described as a “brutal, callous, and cold-blooded murder” of the party’s regional chairperson.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ANC in the province said the chairperson of the eThekwini Region, ward 12, Thulani Nxumalo was gunned down while arriving home after a Branch Executive Committee (BEC) meeting on Monday.

“Although the information regarding his murder remains sketchy, it appears that Cde Nxumalo’s attackers hid themselves around his home and shot him several times on his arrival,” said the party.

Nxumalo’s fatal shooting comes as the Moerane Commission’s report on political killings in the province was recently tabled before portfolio committees in the KZN legislature.

KZN Premier Willies Mchunu established the commission in October 2016 to investigate political killings in the province since 2011.

Earlier this month, Police Minister Bheki Cele announced that six people have been arrested in connection with the spate of political killings in the province.

The ANC in the province called on law enforcement agencies to investigate Nxumalo’s murder.

ANC provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said: “We are shocked and outraged by the mysterious murder of Cde Nxumalo and we find his murder a vicious attack on all the peace-loving people. We are severely pained by the continuous killing of community leaders in the province. We dip our banner in honour of this fallen cadre of our revolution and commit ourselves to pick up his spear and soldier on with the struggle for the betterment of our people’s lives which he waged until his last moments.”

Ntuli urged members of the public to assist police with any information that could lead to the arrest of those behind Nxumalo’s murder.

The party said: “The ANC believes that the callous murder of people would come to an end when communities work together with the police.”

The ANC further called on the community of Ward 12 to maintain calm and restraint to allow police to trace the perpetrators of the murder.

The party extended heartfelt condolences to Nxumalo’s family, comrades and friends.

“We would like to assure them that we are with them during this sad moment of bereavement. We share their grave sense of loss. The ANC remains with them even during these difficult and trying moments.”

The organisation said Nxumalo was also a Community Policing Forum member in KwaNdengezi Township on the West of Durban.

It said he was known for his love of his community and for always standing up against criminal elements.

“Cde Nxumalo as a CPF member was hard at work to ensure Ward 12 was never turned into a nest of criminal activity.”

