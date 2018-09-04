ANC region leader killed near his home

ANC eThekwini region, ward 12 chairperson Thulani Nxumalo has been shot dead, the party said in a statement on Tuesday.

“He was gunned down while arriving home after the branch executive committee meeting. Although the information regarding his murder remains sketchy, it appears that Cde Nxumalo’s attackers hid … around his home and shot him several times on his arrival,” said the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal.

The ANC, which said it was “shocked and outraged”, described Nxumalo’s murder on Monday night as “brutal, callous, and cold-blooded”. The party urged the police to act speedily to bring the culprits to justice. As many as 10 ANC prominent members have been murdered in the province this year.

Nxumalo was also a community policing forum member in KwaNdengezi Township in the west of Durban.

“We dip our banner in honour of this fallen cadre of our revolution and commit ourselves to pick up his spear and soldier on with the struggle for the betterment of our people lives which he waged until his last moments,” said ANC Provincial Secretary, Mdumiseni Ntuli, adding that the party extends its heartfelt condolences to the Nxumalo family, comrades, and friends.

“We would like to assure them that we are with them during this sad moment of bereavement. We share their grave sense of loss. The ANC remains with them even during these difficult and trying moments.”

Police said a case of murder was being investigated.

