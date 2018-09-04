Three suspects caught with car-jamming devices at Food Lover’s Market

Three men with remote jamming devices were arrested at Food Lover’s Market in Glen Marais by the Benoni Flying Squad on Thursday, reports Kempton Express.

The men, aged 40 to 45, will face a charge of theft out of a motor vehicle in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court.

W/O Grant Giblin, the spokesperson for the flying squad, said the incident occurred at 4.15pm.

“Members responded to information and a lookout for a vehicle at the shopping centre on Veld Street. They found the three suspects in a charcoal Chevrolet Spark who were identified as breaking into a vehicle in the parking area and being in possession of remote jamming devices.

“They were arrested, the remotes confiscated and the vehicle impounded,” Giblin said.

“Motorists must make certain their vehicles are locked at shopping centres before walking away, as other remotes are used by criminals to jam the car locking signal. Anyone with information can call the nearest police station or 10111.”

