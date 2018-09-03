Two in court for murder of North West teacher

The trial of two men accused of killing North West teacher Thulisile Ngwenya resumed at North West High Court in Mahikeng on Monday.

Headman Njokweni and Sifiso Ndawonde are facing charges of kidnapping, robbery, rape and murder.

The State alleges they kidnapped Ngwenya, raped her and killed her in October 2017.

The two were arrested in Johannesburg, after a task team of detectives and crime intelligence managed to recover Ngwenya’s cellphone.

Ngwenya, 56, a teacher at Lekoko Primary School outside Mahikeng, was reported missing on October 22. She was last seen on October 21 while going to one of the banks in Mahikeng.

Her decomposed body was found by a shepherd on October 25 near Bokone village outside Mahikeng.

– African News Agency (ANA)

