Trollip goes door to door in Nelson Mandela Bay

Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip today embarked on door to door visits in Missionvale in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas.

Trollip visited residents to provide blankets, food and clothing after parts of the area was flooded when heavy rainfall hit at the weekend.

He said that while the rainfall brought huge relief to a droughtstricken Nelson Nelson Mandela Bay, it also brought grief and misery to some residents.

“This specific Missionvale community has for years been subjected to the poor planning and implementation of this housing project.

“It is now incumbent on the legitimate NMB coalition government to address these infrastructural issues, which will be finalised over the next six months.”

Trollip said that he has advised the Rapid Response Task Team in the mayor’s office to escalate this issue with urgency.

The mayor’s seat in Nelson Mandela Bay is subject to a court case after Trollip was ousted from office at a council meeting last week.

Drama unfolded when DA councillor Victor Manyati betrayed his colleagues by abstaining from a vote which ultimately led to the removal of Council Speaker Jonathan Lawack and his replacement by Buyelwa Mafaya of the ANC.

After Lawack was ousted the DA-led coalition fell apart when several motions, including a motion of no confidence against Trollip, succeeded in his absence.

The UDM’s Mongameli Bobani was elected as the new mayor.

However, the DA argues the process that was followed was unlawful, invalid and capable of being set aside.

– African News Agency (ANA)

ALSO READ: DA maintains Trollip’s ousting was unlawful, will head to court

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.