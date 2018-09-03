Man in court for alleged kidnapping of boy, 3

A 46-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a three-year-old boy in Klerksdorp appeared in court today, North West police said.

Colonel Adele Myburgh said the man appeared in the Orkney Magistrate’s Court and his case was postponed to September 10 for a bail application.

He was arrested on Saturday for the alleged kidnapping of Ongezwa Mthimkhulu. Mthimkhulu went missing on August 24, 2018 from Bright Angels Pre-School in Kanana near Klerksdorp.

“It is alleged that the boy’s mother dropped him [off] at the pre-school, but was informed later the same day when she went to fetch the child that he was already collected.”

Ongezwa is still missing. He was wearing a red and black long-sleeve jersey, a navy blue and white t-shirt, black jeans and white and black tekkies at the time of his disappearance.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.