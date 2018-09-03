TUT condemns disruptions at Pretoria campuses

The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) today said it condemns the disruptions experienced at its Pretoria and Soshanguve campuses as student activists demand justice for slain fellow student Katlego Monareng.

“The independent forensic investigation conducted by SNG Grant Thornton is progressing well and the executive management committee (EMC) is expecting a preliminary report in due course,” said TUT spokesperson Willa de Ruyter.

“Staff and students are encouraged to participate in the investigation.”

SizweNtsalubaGobodo Grant Thornton was appointed by TUT to conduct a full-scale independent forensic investigation into allegations of irregularities in the Student Representative Council (SRC) elections and the subsequent protest action at the Soshanguve and Ga-Rankuwa campuses.

De Ruyter said “as soon as findings of the investigation are made available”, the university will communicate the way forward with regards to the disputed SRC elections which degenerated into a fracas in which Monareng was shot, allegedly by police.

“Academic activities at all campuses will continue as scheduled to ensure that no further academic time is lost,” she said.

Last week, a crowd of TUT students brought the Pretoria CBD to a standstill as they marched to police department headquarters, demanded answers on the killing of Monareng.

“We want to make it very clear that we, the students of the [TUT] Soshanguve campus, we are not going back to class until the man who killed one of our own is brought to justice. We are not only fighting for Katlego Monareng, but we are fighting for the entire population of South Africa,” said one of the protest leaders, Gift Mabuza of Pan Africanist Student Movement of Azania (Pasma) at the time.

“There will not be any schooling at TUT until the man [who shot Monareng] is brought to justice. By the way, we have the capacity to make the whole Pretoria ungovernable.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.