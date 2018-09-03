UPDATE: Death toll rises to 8 in Somerset West munitions depot blast

Eight people have been confirmed dead following a huge explosion at the Rheinmetall Denel munition depot in Somerset West near Cape Town.

City of Cape Town fire chief Theo Layne confirmed: “Fire and Rescue responded at 15:45. On arrival it was ascertained that an explosion had occurred and staff of the factory was extinguishing the subsequent fire.

According to Layne, the cause of the explosion has not yet been ascertained and 15 firefighters and three fire engines are in attendance at the incident.

All missing workers have been accounted for.

An eyewitness explained what he saw: “Five kilometres away from there I noticed a huge fireball towards Somchem just like a shockwave which was a huge bang …”

– African News Agency / ANA

