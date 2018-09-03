Investec Property to develop R2bn mixed-use precinct at Wanderers Golf Club

The Wanderers Golf Club has unveiled plans to develop a R2 billion one hectare mixed-use precinct in Johannesburg’s northern suburbs located in Illovo, between Sandton and Rosebank, in partnership with Investec Property.

The proposed development will include high-end commercial office space, luxury residential apartments, bespoke retail outlets and artisanal eateries, interwoven into family-friendly oriented spaces with easy access to main arterial roads and motorways in a bid to optimise energy distribution and usage and have access to smart connectivity.

Brian Biebuyck, chairman of the Wanderers Golf Club, said the development also represented an opportunity for the Club to entrench itself as one of the most desirable golf clubs in Johannesburg and ensure its long-term sustainability.

“The integration of the new contemporary clubhouse, and redesigned course, into this cutting-edge development will appeal to both the younger generation of golfers who are living and working in the increasingly densifying northern suburbs of Johannesburg as well as to our existing members. We could not have asked for a better partner than Investec Property,” Biebuyck said.

The development will incorporate the existing Wanderers Golf Club clubhouse and parking area and extend along Rudd Road and out towards the Wanderers rugby fields on Corlett Drive.

Robin Magid, director of Investec Property, said they were thrilled to announce the launch of this exciting new development.

“We have worked alongside some of the best and most creative brains in the business to develop our vision of creating a sustainable, technologically advanced development depicting a deep connection between the natural and the built environment,” Magid said

Investec Property officially launched the partnership and development with a ceremonial sod-turning at the Mayoral Charity Golf Day on Friday at the Wanderers Golf Club.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.