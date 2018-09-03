 
menu
South Africa 3.9.2018 03:28 pm

Farmers meet to discuss farmland grabs

ANA
Land. Picture: iStock

Land. Picture: iStock

Vice-president of the Free State Agriculture organisation says there was the general consensus that expropriation of land without compensation ‘is a bad idea.’

Agriculture industry body Agri SA has a standing policy to engage with all role-players in the country that work towards a sustainable, transformed, and competitive agricultural sector, farmer, and vice-president of the Free State Agriculture organisation, Tommie Esterhuyse said on Monday.

Last week, affiliated farmers from Gauteng, the Free State and North West, as well as industry leaders, had discussions with South Africa’s largest trading partners as part of Agri SA’s continued engagement with key decision-makers.

“It is now the time for South Africans to stand together and promote our mutual interests, and not polarise the community,” said Esterhuyse.

Agri SA and its farmer representatives discussed trade and the strengthened relations with international markets, farm security, as well as its opposition to expropriation without compensation (EWC) and farmland grabs.

“In no way was any reference made to organisations and their actions. We had more than enough time to put our point across and there was the general consensus that EWC is a bad idea,” said Esterhuyse.

Esterhuyse said South African agriculture and trade relations was incredibly important for the sustainability of the economy.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Land reform could be ‘good’ for tourism 1.9.2018
Cyril’s lies of the land trump the truth 29.8.2018
Theresa May unlikely to speak about land on her SA visit 28.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.