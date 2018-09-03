Farmers meet to discuss farmland grabs

Agriculture industry body Agri SA has a standing policy to engage with all role-players in the country that work towards a sustainable, transformed, and competitive agricultural sector, farmer, and vice-president of the Free State Agriculture organisation, Tommie Esterhuyse said on Monday.

Last week, affiliated farmers from Gauteng, the Free State and North West, as well as industry leaders, had discussions with South Africa’s largest trading partners as part of Agri SA’s continued engagement with key decision-makers.

“It is now the time for South Africans to stand together and promote our mutual interests, and not polarise the community,” said Esterhuyse.

Agri SA and its farmer representatives discussed trade and the strengthened relations with international markets, farm security, as well as its opposition to expropriation without compensation (EWC) and farmland grabs.

“In no way was any reference made to organisations and their actions. We had more than enough time to put our point across and there was the general consensus that EWC is a bad idea,” said Esterhuyse.

Esterhuyse said South African agriculture and trade relations was incredibly important for the sustainability of the economy.