Coligny murder trial delayed over cellphone records

The trial against two farm workers accused of killing a teenage boy in Coligny was delayed on Monday, for the defence to compile a full set of documents.

The defence had called cellphone data expert Lynette van Zyl from Vodacom to testify but they had submitted incomplete documents.

In the first instance, advocate Hennie du Plessis had not furnished the court with a cell phone records report. The court adjourned to enable the defence to correct their documentation, but when the court resumed, it was discovered that a further set of documents was also incomplete.

Judge Ronnie Hendricks told the defence that they had come to court unprepared.

“Your witness arrives late at court, your documents are incomplete. Make sure that your documents are fully complete,” the judge said and adjourned proceedings for the defence to finalise their documents in order for the court to proceed.

Van Zyl had earlier told the court that the cell phone records were accurate.

“Our records cannot be manipulated,” she told the court.

She was testifying in the trial against Pieter Doorewaard, 26, and Phillip Schutte, 34, accused of killing Matlhomola Jonas Mosweu, 16.

The two claimed they caught Mosweu stealing sunflower from their employer’s sunflower plantation near his home at Scotland informal settlement. According to the pair, they put him in the back of a van, intending to take him to the police but said he jumped out of the moving van and injured his neck. His death sparked violent community protests in the area.

