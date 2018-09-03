Secunda Mall evacuates several shops following ‘safety concern’

Several shops in the Secunda Mall were evacuated on Monday morning due to safety measures, reports Ridge Times.

Jani Muller, the spokesperson for the mall, said Food Lovers Market, Dischem, Checkers Hyper, Checkers Liquor, King Pie and Biltong@ZA were temporarily evacuated due to a safety concern in the area. The mall did not divulge the nature of the safety concern.

ALSO READ: WATCH: The burnt remains of looted Mpumalanga mall

Good day Customers, Please take note that Food Lovers Market, Dischem, Checkers Hyper, Checkers Liquor, King Pie and Biltong @ ZA stores have temporarily been evacuated due to a safety concern in this area. Our… https://t.co/j4B46AcoV2 — Secunda Mall (@SecundaMall) September 3, 2018

Police urged people to remain calm and follow the instructions from the mall’s management.

Reports on social media indicate that the closed shops have now been reopened.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android